PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) vs. FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Critical Comparison

PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PAGEGROUP and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAGEGROUP 0 2 0 1 2.67 FTI Consulting 0 2 1 0 2.33

FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $175.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than PAGEGROUP.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAGEGROUP $2.22 billion 0.45 $36.35 million N/A N/A FTI Consulting $3.70 billion 1.46 $280.09 million $7.10 23.50

This table compares PAGEGROUP and FTI Consulting”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than PAGEGROUP.

Volatility & Risk

PAGEGROUP has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAGEGROUP and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAGEGROUP N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 6.82% 12.88% 7.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats PAGEGROUP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAGEGROUP

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. It serves aerospace and defense, airlines and aviation, blockchain and digital assets, chemicals, construction and environmental solutions, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, automotive and industrial, insurance, mining, private equity, power and renewable, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics sectors. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

