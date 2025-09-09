Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 867.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $4,894,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $6,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $790,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,261,538.32. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $62,587.73. Following the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $3,202,297. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

