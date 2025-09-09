Paramount Global $PARA Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,499 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.26% of Paramount Global worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 74.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 40.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8,991.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

