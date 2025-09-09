Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.19 and traded as high as C$38.89. Parkland shares last traded at C$38.86, with a volume of 746,521 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parkland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.02%.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

