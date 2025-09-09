Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 341,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 629,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.