Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709,364 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Playtika worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Playtika by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Playtika by 280.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Playtika by 15,890.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLTK stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.
PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
