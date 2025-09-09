Potlatch Corporation $PCH Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 274,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatch by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatch by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Potlatch by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,413,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Potlatch by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Potlatch by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Potlatch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Potlatch Price Performance

PCH stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Potlatch Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.Potlatch’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.62%.

Potlatch Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.