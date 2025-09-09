Premier, Inc. $PINC Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Premier by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 381.82%.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,738.13. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $34,096.15. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 94,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,456.35. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Bank of America increased their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

