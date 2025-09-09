PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,760,000 shares, agrowthof31.3% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,399.48. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

