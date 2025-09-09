ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP Holdings Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The company had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PUMP

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.