PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 255,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $83,600.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,167.65. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,589 shares of company stock valued at $847,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

