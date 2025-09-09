Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $14.33. Radcom shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 86,648 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Radcom from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Radcom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RDCM

Radcom Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Radcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radcom by 171.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Radcom in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Radcom in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Radcom

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.