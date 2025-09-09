Reviewing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ACNB alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACNB and Bank of Santa Clarita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

ACNB presently has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

This table compares ACNB and Bank of Santa Clarita”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $132.20 million 3.58 $31.85 million $2.69 16.80 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 15.64% 10.22% 1.25% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACNB beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.