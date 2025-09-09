Reviewing Giftify (GIFT) and Its Rivals

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Giftify to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Giftify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Giftify alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Giftify and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00 Giftify Competitors 555 1616 3080 56 2.50

Profitability

Giftify presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Giftify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Giftify is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Giftify and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60% Giftify Competitors -93.40% -50.87% -4.21%

Risk and Volatility

Giftify has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Giftify and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giftify $90.57 million -$18.83 million -2.14 Giftify Competitors $4.01 billion $330.76 million 0.35

Giftify’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giftify rivals beat Giftify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Giftify

(Get Free Report)

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Giftify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giftify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.