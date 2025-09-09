Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.20 ($10.07) and traded as high as GBX 746 ($10.11). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 738.80 ($10.01), with a volume of 1,082,360 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 627 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.40.

Rightmove Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 777.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 743.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,824.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 14.70 EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

