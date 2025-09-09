Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 30.4% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares rose 30.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 445,457,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 58,583,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.