Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.68 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 351.40 ($4.76). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.42 ($4.73), with a volume of 1,066,399 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 396.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,003.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rotork news, insider Svein Richard Brandtzæg acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 per share, with a total value of £17,820. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

