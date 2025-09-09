Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $1,262,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

