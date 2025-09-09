Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

