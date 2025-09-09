Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,042 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 7,698.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,928,000 after buying an additional 2,780,897 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in NetEase by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,803,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,553,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 111.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,661,000 after buying an additional 1,049,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NetEase by 54.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,977,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after buying an additional 697,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Arete upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $144.05.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

