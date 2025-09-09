Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 92,847 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.4%

ALKT opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $504,262.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646,571.80. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

