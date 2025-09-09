Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,622 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $11,414,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $381.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $272.50 and a twelve month high of $416.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total transaction of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,470,518.61. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,338 shares of company stock worth $25,067,129. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

