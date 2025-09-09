Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,674 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 52.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 615,421.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 86,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $555,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

