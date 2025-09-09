Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.56 and traded as high as C$34.59. Saputo shares last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 448,421 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.63.

Get Saputo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Stock Down 1.2%

Saputo Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.53%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.