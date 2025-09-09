Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

