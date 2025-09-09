SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) versus POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Financial Comparison

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SEALSQ and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

SEALSQ presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 30.83%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A POET Technologies -11,497.01% -141.43% -68.54%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SEALSQ and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SEALSQ has a beta of -13.14, indicating that its stock price is 1,414% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEALSQ and POET Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $10.98 million 28.51 -$21.20 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $40,000.00 12,133.80 -$56.70 million ($0.81) -6.60

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Summary

POET Technologies beats SEALSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.