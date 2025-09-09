Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.