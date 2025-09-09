Short Interest in Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Grows By 31.5%

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 220,200 shares, agrowthof31.5% from the July 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

