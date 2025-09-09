Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Drops By 22.9%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, adropof22.9% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CLST opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 13.74%.The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLST Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.71% of Catalyst Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

