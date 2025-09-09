Short Interest in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declines By 22.9%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,900 shares, adecreaseof22.9% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.