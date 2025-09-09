Short Interest in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declines By 22.9%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,900 shares, adecreaseof22.9% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 369,458 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,742 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 147,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.