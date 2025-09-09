Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Drops By 23.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, adropof23.0% from the July 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 26.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,509 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 328.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 0.7%

TDF stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

