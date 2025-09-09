SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,200 shares, agrowthof33.2% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 417,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,154,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 140,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

