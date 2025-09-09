State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 709,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 161,599 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

