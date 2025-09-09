State of Wyoming Sells 10,539 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Playtika were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Playtika by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Playtika by 280.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Playtika by 15,890.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

