State of Wyoming Sells 191 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Palomar were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $4,894,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 252.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $6,943,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $790,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,261,538.32. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

