State of Wyoming Takes $90,000 Position in Aemetis, Inc $AMTX

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aemetis by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aemetis by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Aemetis, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 26,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $66,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 208,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,550.54. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $2.20 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aemetis

About Aemetis

(Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.