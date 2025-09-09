T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,100 shares, adecreaseof22.9% from the July 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 511,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 152,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $775,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:TGRT opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.13.

About T. Rowe Price Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

