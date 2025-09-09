TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.71 and traded as high as C$71.96. TC Energy shares last traded at C$71.65, with a volume of 3,932,944 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Citigroup set a C$75.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
