Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 91,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.90.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

