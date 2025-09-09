The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Up 33.0% in August

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 764,800 shares, anincreaseof33.0% from the July 31st total of 575,200 shares. Currently,4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently,4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison Square Garden Trading Up 3.6%

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $203.04 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 614,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 434,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,724,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

