The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Update

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,950,000 shares, adeclineof23.0% from the July 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently,5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $118.09 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Research upgraded Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 target price on Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

