The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.65 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 138.60 ($1.88). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.83), with a volume of 1,935,088 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.65. The stock has a market cap of £634.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, analysts expect that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 EPS for the current year.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

