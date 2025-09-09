Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.46 and traded as high as $47.00. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 1,058 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $401.68 million, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

