TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109,152 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,783.04. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $923,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

