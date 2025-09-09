Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Organogenesis $ORGO

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $605.12 million, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.75. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORGO

Organogenesis Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.