Trexquant Investment LP Sells 92,491 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,491 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 187.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $5,396,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 80,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.2%

Heartland Express stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $668.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.12 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.70.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,398.92. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,752. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

