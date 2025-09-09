Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Short Interest Update

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,920,000 shares, anincreaseof31.5% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 18.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 22.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 56.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Unisys Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

