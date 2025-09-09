US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

