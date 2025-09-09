USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,535 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8,141.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $564.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $235.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,207.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

