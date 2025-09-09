Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

